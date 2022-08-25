Colorado's Department of Public Safety has opened the application process for law enforcement workforce grants, a source of funding for recruitment, retention and training created by Senate Bill 22-145.
"This important new support for police recruitment, retention, and training is one our state is stepping up to make Colorado communities safer,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a news release Thursday.
The grants came from legislation that created three public safety grant programs: one for multidisciplinary crime prevention and intervention, another for law enforcement recruitment, retention and tuition, and a third called the State's Mission for Assistance in Recruiting and Training (SMART) Policing. The three grant programs will received $30 million in combined funding over two years, according to a summary by the Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition.
The state has opened applications for the two workforce grants, according to the news release, and applications for the multidisciplinary crime prevention grants will also open this week.
The programs come amid concerns about rising crime in Colorado and law enforcement agencies struggling to maintain full staffing levels.
"SB22-145 is a huge step forward in providing Colorado law enforcement agencies with the tools, equipment and training that are so desperately needed. In addition, this legislation allows law enforcement agencies to hire a more representative workforce to better serve and engage with Colorado’s communities,” Stan Hilkey, executive director of the Department of Public Safety, said in the release.
However, the legislation did not receive unanimous support from community organizations. The Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition said in its spring report that it believes local governments, not the state budget, should fund law enforcement agencies.