Ron Thomas calls himself a man of few words.

“I really do recognize that actions speak much louder than words,” the nominee to be Denver's police chief said Thursday at an introductory news conference. “Quite frankly, I want this department to be what people expect it to be.”

Mayor Michael Hancock said the police department’s chief of patrol was an “obvious choice,” as person after person he called for advice recommended Thomas as the replacement for outgoing Chief Paul Pazen.

A graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School, Thomas came to the department in 1989. Before his appointment as patrol chief, Thomas served as commander of the department's patrol Districts Two and Five, and of the Internal Affairs Bureau.

Thomas' appointment as permanent chief will require City Council's approval.

People reached by The Denver Gazette, who have been some of the police department’s sharpest critics, made a distinction between their opinions of Thomas from their views of the department and his predecessor. But at the same time, they see him as part of an old guard of what they insist is a police department badly in need of systemic reforms.

They characterized Thomas as someone soft-spoken, well-known in the community who listens carefully to criticisms of police.

Lisa Calderón, the director of Emerge Colorado who previously worked with Thomas on a committee to study profiling and bias in policing, said she has been impressed with willingness to participate in “hard conversations.”

“He has been out in the community, and in the least politicized way. So, when he shows up as a Black man in the Black community, he can hear the critique of Denver Police, take it in as feedback and not become defensive.”

Nick Mitchell, who served as the head of the city’s independent police monitor agency until 2020, said in a text message that he knew Thomas as a lieutenant in the Internal Affairs Bureau and through disciplinary meetings in his role as a commander.

“I found him easy to work with, thought he had integrity, and was open to doing thorough investigations,” Michell said.

Thomas takes over a department that has been under fire: Last spring, a federal jury found the city responsible for officers violating protesters’ civil rights with their use of less-lethal weapons and chemical munitions during protests in the spring of 2020 over George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis. Thomas took the stand for the city during that trial and acknowledged “mistakes were made.”

And in July, officers injured six bystanders when they shot a man the department said pointed a gun at them during a confrontation in Lower Downtown. Denver District Attorney Beth McCann has opened a grand jury investigation into officers’ actions.

“Ron just becomes one more blurred face in that monolith of abuse of power,” Calderón said.

It's also a department that faces a surge in crime. Homicides, for example, are on pace to exceed last year’s total. And Colorado's auto theft is among the highest in the country. Many blame the spike on crime on what critics describe as policies friendly to perpetrators of crime.

An incident interrupted Thomas’ early years in the police department when a fight in February 1997 outside Pierre’s Supper Club in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood left Thomas with a gash in his side.

A summary of Thomas’ disciplinary history provided to The Denver Gazette shows he received a written reprimand for an incident February 1, 1997 – the same date the fight reportedly took place. The summary doesn’t provide context, but says the discipline was related to “improper procedure” regarding weapons requirements and inspections.

Calderón raised one concern – that the committee working with Thomas several years ago on an initiative to collect data on bias and profiling in policing never saw outcomes of the data findings despite an assurance to create a publicly accessible online portal. The work involved creating a process for officers to record information about stops so any trends in police contacts could be identified.

Thomas acknowledged at Thursday’s news conference that the “work ended without us being able to do a deep dive into that data and being able to provide the public context to that data.”

“But I'm also aware of the fact that there are some laws currently on books ... that mandate us to do some of the very same things that we agreed to do in that,” he said.

Pastor Robert Davis, who heads Denver’s task force for Reimagining Policing and Public Safety, said he recalled that the effort got derailed by developments, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and George Floyd protests.

Davis – one of the sharpest critics of Pazen’s leadership – said he will be scrutinizing Thomas’ tenure closely. He said he has sensed skepticism from some people to accept Thomas as chief because of their disappointment with his predecessor.

Calderón believes Denver's new mayor elected next spring will likely appoint a new police chief. But, she said, Thomas can still play an important role as a "transitional bridge" to the next administration in efforts to build trust in police.

"I think he should focus on what was unfinished, like the racial profiling data project, and being as transparent as possible. What does he have to lose, really, at this point?" Calderon said.