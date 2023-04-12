A handful of Denver Police officers received recognition this week for making a young shooting survivor’s Christmas, and helping a homeless man get to his family in time for the holidays.

The nonprofit Citizens Appreciate Police Wednesday gave awards to six officers in Denver’s downtown District Six for acts of kindness to residents. The organization recognizes local officers who serve "above and beyond the regular call of duty.”

The pin given to officers awarded by CAP is the only civilian pin they can wear on their uniforms, said Beth Brody, a co-president.

Four officers received awards for their charity toward Kamorin, a 14-year-old boy who got shot in the arm in August as he rode home from his first day of high school: Adam Tanvas, David Briggs, Johnna Anthony and Joseph Zahradnik. Police surprised Kamorin last Christmas with a Nintendo Switch, which the officers chipped in to buy because of Kamorin’s love for video games, and a simulated “ride along” at the department’s training academy.

Officers took Kamorin through activities including a driving course, a pretend arrest and the department’s shoot training simulator.

“The coolest thing for us is that we have an ongoing relationship with Kamorin, his mom (and) his sister. They've never had this kind of relationship with the police before,” said Anthony. “So we've changed their whole family, and they've changed us, too.”

Kamorin brings homemade cookies to the District Six station each month, and he made a poster to thank the officers who helped him. His mother has kept the tourniquet they applied to his arm.

Melissa Fox, a Denver deputy district attorney and a CAP board member, said Kamorin’s mother has also expressed that the family’s relationship with the officers who helped her son has changed how she views police, having had a negative perception before.

Two other officers received recognition for their outreach to a homeless man trying to get to family in California. The officers, Kevan Tisby and Jon Udland, helped him get a bus ticket home in time for the holidays. They also bought snacks and gift cards so the man, named James, would have food for the trip, and then took him to the bus station to see him off.

“We always try to strive for permanent solutions,” Tisby said of the police department’s outreach work. “For James, this is the permanent solution — getting him back to his family, so he’s not on the streets here in Denver.”