PHOTOS: Denver Police graduate new recruits

Scenes from Denver Police basic recruit class 22-1’s graduation ceremony on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at the Denver Police Training hangar in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)

1 of 17

The Denver Police Department hosted two graduation ceremonies on Friday for two classes of new officers. A total of 16 lateral police officers graduated at a morning event at the academy at 2155 N. Akron Way, followed by the afternoon graduation welcoming 42 new police officers to the department's ranks. Both classes have completed the academy phase of their training and will begin field training following graduation.

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.