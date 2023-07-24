From saving an infant who had stopped breathing to quick thinking when facing armed suspects, Denver police officers have already had a busy 2023.

The Denver Police Foundation recognized a few dozen officers Monday for some of the most challenging situations they’ve faced so far this year, and a few whose acts in previous years haven't yet been publicly recognized.

At this year’s parade to kick off the National Western Stock Show, Officer Bradley Dore rushed to help a baby, who had stopped breathing and turned blue, a few blocks away from his posting at 18th and Stout Street after a frantic man approached Dore.

Dore took the still-conscious infant from the mother, patted the baby’s back, cleared the baby's airway and patted the back again until the baby began to cry.

The infant was calm and breathing by the time responders from the fire department arrived.

"We onlookers watched with tears in our eyes as an unconscious baby regained color in your arms. An example of a truly amazing police officer," wrote a bystander on Twitter at the time.

Dore received a Lifesaving Award for the incident.

Sometimes, officers have to face situations a little more menacing than an infant.

Two officers received the Medal of Valor for surviving a shootout with Lyndon McLeod in the final week of December 2021, as the latter embarked on a shooting spree through Denver and Lakewood, killing five victims and wounding three, including a Lakewood police agent.

Denver officers Kelly Boyd and Matthew Peterson pursued McLeod to a dead-end parking lot close to 8th Avenue and Zuni Street. The officers blocked his van, but he started shooting at them. Boyd shot back a McLeod’s gunfire exploded around them, disabling the officers’ SUV but by luck missing the officers. The man plowed past them to get away. He was later killed by Lakewood Police Agent Ashley Ferris.

“Today, we will award some of you individually, but we strive to honor each and every one of you who wears the badge and swore an oath,” said Christian Anschutz, chair of the Denver Police Foundation’s board. The Anschutz Corporation owns Clarity Media Group, the parent company of Colorado Politics and The Denver Gazette.

Below is a full list of the department’s 2023 mid-year honorees. All recipients have the rank of officer unless otherwise indicated:

Medal of Valor:

Kelly Boyd

Matthew Peterson

Distinguished Service Cross:

Sgt. Mickey Horton

Corey Gambone

Steve Gameroz

Christine Abrams

Monet Jackson

Steven Whiteman

Samuel Bailey

Jeffrey Grenfell

Anthony Vessa

Ryan Nelson

Jacob Reist

Richard Eberharter

Purple Heart: Sgt. Kyle Saunier

Superior Tactics and Response:

Sgt. Scott Hughes

Det. John Brinkers

Donovan Bothwell

Jordan Archuleta

Zachary Moldenhauer

Haley Mach

Nicholas Tetreault

Jesse Ball

Sarafina Gutierrez

Sgt. Kyle Saunier

Clyde Carmody

Benjamin Altman

Wednesday Avedisian

Harrison Sanchez-Patriquin

Cory Frahm

Nicholas Sanchez

Jessica Long-Simon

Police Merit: Det. Terrence Halliwill

Lifesaving:

Lt. James Dixon

Anselmo Jaramillo

Carlos Montoya

Bradley Dore