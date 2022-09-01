One of the men third in command at the Denver Police Department will fill the role of the city's top cop in the wake of Police Chief Paul Pazen's retirement announcement.

Mayor Michael Hancock chose Patrol Division Chief Ron Thomas as his nominee to succeed Pazen, who will officially retire Oct. 15. The city announced Thomas would take over in an acting role Sept 6. But with Pazen currently on a "previously scheduled vacation," Thomas said in a news conference Thursday that he has effectively taken over the chief's duties.

Hancock called Thomas the "obvious choice" for his nominee because of his presence in the community and his visibility in the role as head of patrol.

A graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School, Thomas came to the police department in 1989. Before his appointment as patrol chief, Thomas served as commander of the department's patrol Districts Two and Five, and of the Internal Affairs Bureau.

Thomas' appointment as permanent chief will require City Council's approval.

He takes over the department at a time when crime has risen, the agency struggles with a staffing shortage of about 170 officers, response times to calls for service have increased and public trust in police has fallen.

Hancock has said he will prioritize all of these problems in the remaining months of his final term.

"We've got 300-plus days to make this a model city in the nation on how to restore trust with the community," Hancock said.

He also mentioned he plans to continue an initiative started last year known as "hot spot" policing, where the department has focused policing resources in areas of Denver that have recently made up a disproportionate share of the city's homicides and shootings. Hancock said the initiative has succeeded in reducing crime in those areas, though it has prompted controversy from critics who say it leads to over-policing and pushes crime elsewhere.

Pazen has been outspoken about his belief that state policies regarding pretrial release and supervision practices have been too lenient in the case of people who commit violent crimes.

Thomas said he understands Pazen's frustrations, but expressed a sentiment that he would rather focus on how the department can respond to day-to-day challenges for officers on the street.

"I find little value in expending energy on things that I can't control. What I can control are the men and women that are out there on the street answering calls every day."

Thomas begins his tenure as the police department also faces scrutiny for how officers handled a mid-July incident in LoDo involving a man who police say threatened officers with a gun when they responded to a confrontation on the street. Officers shot the man several times and also injured six bystanders, and Denver District Attorney Beth McCann has opened a grand jury investigation into the incident.

Thomas didn't discuss the specifics of the incident on Thursday, but he addressed the twin challenges of officers having to make split-second choices and adequate training for them to make the best decision in a situation.

"I am committed to continuing to building upon and enhancing our training so that we can be counted out to make the appropriate decisions in those instances," he said.

It's not yet clear whether Denver's next mayor will choose to appoint a new police chief after the 2023 election, making how long Thomas will have as chief uncertain. But he said Thursday he plans to remain in the job after the mayoral administration changes.

"Quite frankly, I want this department to be what people expect it to be," Thomas said.