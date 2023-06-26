A former Edgewater police officer already indicted on five charges, including unlawful sexual contact, now faces 10 new counts involving alleged attempts to influence a public servant and forgery.

Prosecutors with the First Judicial District said Nathan Geerdes gave false information to five different police agencies between February and August 2021.

Geerdes worked for the Blackhawk Police Department after he left Edgewater, according to First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King.

A grand jury indicted Geerdes in December on charges of unlawful sexual contact and retaliation against a witness. He allegedly sexually assaulted a female officer in two separate incidents after leaving a holiday party while off-duty.

Regarding the original charges, Geerdes faces two counts of unlawful sexual contact and two counts of unlawful sexual contact with use of force.