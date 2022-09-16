Dillon Vakoff loved fishing. He loved his family. He loved spending time with the family dog.

He loved Halloween costumes.

But most of all, he loved Megan Esslinger.

And the couple loved to do one thing together – dance.

But not just any kind of dancing.

“He would always want to dance with me even when there was no music," Esslinger said at the funeral services of Vakoff, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Sunday.

They danced – to music only they can hear – "at the zoo, in the street and at a baseball game.”

”No one tells you how that phone call hits you like a train," she said upon learning that Vakoff had been shot and killed. "I got that phone call at 2:40 in the morning.”

Hundreds of people, many of them police officers from near and far, paid tribute to the young Arvada officer – he was only 27 – who dreamed of joining the SWAT team.

Hours earlier, police cars from around the state and the country descended on Lafayette Friday morning for the memorial services, their lights blinking in a long procession of a sad but now all too familiar ritual. All told, nearly 600 personnel from about 85 agencies, including departments from Empire, Durango, Montrose, Ault, and Custer County, paid their respects to Ofc.

The mourners also learned a little bit more about Vakoff. A military supervisor said Vakoff served in the Middle East, launching strike missions against ISIS as an active Air Force member. And he went to Guam, volunteering through typhoons as an emergency personnel. He had been selected as top sergeant from 800 others.

One after another, Vakoff's friends, family, and colleagues came to remember him. They recalled ho, as a teenager, he wore a baseball cap on backwards, plus matching suit and jeans.

And the tiny workout shorts he wore is a common joke among those who loved Vakoff, who said, “They were shorter than a normal man should wear.”

His death robbed not just the Arvada Police Force of an officer. His mother has now lost both of her sons – Vakoff’s older brother died before him.

Chris Whiteman, 37, of Superior brought his 16-month old son, Micah, to watch the procession from the corner of Colorado Highway 7 and 119th Street east of Lafayette.

"I'm training to become a police officer, so this hits me really hard," Whiteman said.

Whiteman said he was at the Boulder King Soopers when Boulder Police Ofc. Eric Talley, 51, a 10-year veteran of the Boulder Police Department, was one of 10 people killed on March 22, 2021. That day, a gunman stormed the grocery store.

"I want my son to know if daddy is killed in the line of duty, these officers out here are doing a very important job," Whiteman said.

The service begat at 10 a.m. at Flatirons Community Church and was open to the public. It was the third service for a slain police officer at the church in 17 months.

Inside the huge chapel, the hundreds of law enforcement officers, who came from as far away as Utah and as close as Lakewood, took their seats. On a central stage were flowers draped with Vakoff's mottos: "So others may live" and "Go Get Some."

Vakoff's family, including his mother in a dark blue dress and shiny silver shoes, had a quiet moment with his flag-draped casket.

Vakoff was an Air Force veteran who had been with Arvada Police for three years with an eye on being a SWAT officer. Because his family has been too devastated to speak to the press, not much is known about Vakoff's personal life, except that he was a 2012 graduate of Ralston Valley High School, was dating a fellow police officer, and was a fiend in the weight room.

His friend, Nevada Roybal, said that Vakoff loved to compete with him at the gym, forever goading him on to jump higher or add weight to his lift.

"He was super-fit. His smile made you feel comfortable," said Roybal. "When I heard an Arvada policeman died, I figured there was no way it could be him."

Arvada Police Chief Link Strate said that had he lived, Vakoff would have made a positive impact.

“This is a tragic loss to this community, to this department, but most significantly to his family and loved ones,” Strate said.

The neighborhood where Vakoff was killed was his regular beat, according to neighbors, who said that he was always smiling and ready to help in whatever way he could. The 27-year-old was killed responding to a domestic violence call Sunday, Sept. 11, at 1:40 a.m. in the 6700 block of 51st Street.

Vakoff's accused killer, 31-year-old-Sonny Armanza, is in the Jefferson County jail facing eight charges including first degree murder of a peace officer, attempt to commit murder in the first degree, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and two counts of child abuse.

At Arvada Police headquarters, Vakoff's patrol car turned into an impromptu shrine, the base of a huge bouquet of flowers as hundreds of people came to grieve the loss of the second Arvada police officer to die in the line of duty in 15 months.

School Resource Officer Gordon Beesley was ambushed, shot and killed in June 2021 in Olde Town Arvada. Chief Link Strate said Beesley was "targeted because he was wearing an Arvada police uniform and a badge."