The Denver medical examiner on Thursday released the name of the person who died following a car chase and shooting involving Aurora police officers last Saturday near DIA.

Abel Yohannes, 30, died from the shooting on East 75th Avenue, according to the medical examiner's office, which pronounced the death a homicide.

The Denver Police Department is part of a multi-agency investigation into Saturday's shooting. Chief Ron Thomas said Aurora officers tried to stop a car they believed was involved in a robbery that happened around 2 a.m. that day. The car sped away, and the chase ended several miles away in a crash near East 75th Avenue and Gun Club Road.

Police said the driver got out of the car and brandished a long gun, prompting three officers to fire. The person died at the scene. The passenger fled on foot and was captured nearby.

The Denver Gazette has reached out to the Denver Police Department to confirm the identity of the person killed.

The crash injured one Aurora officer, whom police said they expected to recover.