The Louisville Police Department placed three officers on administrative leave Sunday after they allegedly shot and killed a 57-year-old man suspected of domestic violence, according to a news release.
Officials declined to release identifications of anyone involved in the domestic violence incident, the suspect who was killed or any of the officers involved.
The officers responded to the 300 block of East Street at 6:30 a.m. Sunday on a 911 call reporting domestic violence. After officers got to the house, the caller invited officers into her house. Inside, they met the 57-year old man armed with a large butcher knife, according to the release.
The man advanced towards Louisville Police officers and threated them with the knife.
"Officers observed blood and possible knife wounds on the male," according to the release.
In response and after the suspect refused to drop the weapon, three police officers shot and killed him, according to the release.
A police spokesperson said Sunday night no officers were hurt in the incident, and that all other people in the home were removed safely.
The three officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave, in keeping with department policy. An investigation led by a Boulder County Investigation Team — made up of Boulder County law enforcement and district attorney's office investigators — is under way.
Louisville Police officers connected home residents with a victims advocate and provided other support resources, according to the release.
If you or someone you love has been affected by domestic violence, help can be found at the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 . Support and counseling are available through Colorado Crisis Services at 1-844-493-8255.