Lakewood named Philip Smith as the city's new police chief, effective Monday. He has served as the chief of police in Roswell, New Mexico, for the past nine years.

Former chief Daniel McCasky retired in June after 36 years with the department.

Smith has a doctorate in organizational leadership and a master's degree in criminal justice, according to a news release, and he has been adjunct professor of cultural diversity, law enforcement ethics and police administration.

"I am honored to have been selected as Lakewood's police chief and look forward to working with the community and the Police Department to build a safer, stronger and more connected community," he said in the release.

Smith is dedicated to ethical and transparent policing, said City Manager Kathy Hodgson in a statement. She is responsible for hiring Lakewood's police chief.

"His extensive experience in law enforcement, leadership and community engagement make him a great fit for our city."

The selection process took six months and involved surveys of nearly 300 staff members in the police department.