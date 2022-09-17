Police officers carry the casket of fallen Arvada Police officer Dillon Vakoff into the church during his funeral procession on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Flatirons Community Church in Lafayette, Colo. Vakoff was killed in the line of duty last Sunday while responding to a call in Arvada. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette)
Chris Whiteman, 37, of Superior and his 16-month old son Micah watch the procession of police cars going to the funeral of Arvada Police Ofc. Dillon Vakoff Friday morning off Colorado Highway 7 and 119th Street in Lafayette. Vakoff's memorial service was at Flatirons Community Church.
DENNIS HUSPENI/THE DENVER GAZETTE
DillonVakoff was so realistic about the dangers of the law enforcement career he loved so much that he made a pact with his mom.
The military veteran saidthat if he died, he would go out as a "heroic lion."
To his family's horror, that promise was kept last Sunday, when the young officer was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence callthathad gotten out of control in Arvada.
At an emotionaltwo-and-a-half-hourfuneral service in Lafayette Friday, Arvada Police Chief Link Strate said that the27-year-old officer died a warrior who "placed himself between the gunman and men, women and children."
Vakoff's commander, Paul Carroll,assured the distraught members of ArvadaPoliceTeam 6 – who wereVakoff'sclosest colleagues and his pallbearers – that his death, despite desperate attempts to save him, was not their fault.
"He knew his last breaths on this earth were in the arms of his heroes," Carroll said.
”Noone tells you how that phone call hits you like a train," saidVakoff'sgirlfriend, Megan Esslinger, also an Arvada Police officer.
"I got that phone call at 2:40 in the morning.”
Esslinger's voice held strong as she described their relationship.
They loved to dance together, she said.
But it's a special dance – to music only they could hear.
"He would always want to dance with me even if there was no music. At the zoo, in the street, at the baseball game," she said.
Esslinger andVakofflived together and had big plans. She received atightly foldedAmerican flag at the end of the service, as did his mother, Lisa. The entire family had a quiet moment with his coffin before the services began.
Hundreds of people, many of them police officers from near and far, paid tribute to the young Arvada officer – he was only 27 – who had dreamed of joining the SWAT team.
Hours earlier, police cars from around the state and the country descended on Lafayette forVakoff'smemorial services, their lights blinking in a long procession of a sad,but now all too familiar,ritual. All told,nearly 600personnel from about 85 agencies, including departments from Empire, Durango, Montrose,Aultand Custer County paid their respects.
The mourners also learned a little bit more aboutVakoff. A military supervisor saidVakoff, who was in the Air Force,served in the Middle East, launching strike missions against ISIS as an active Air Force member. And he went to Guam, volunteering through typhoons as an emergency personnel. He had been selected as top sergeant from 800 others.
Vakoffhad been with Arvada Police for three years with an eye on being a SWAT officer, but, Carroll joked, had a secret wish to be a firefighter instead.
He was a romantic and a goof, his friends said. The neighborhood where Vakoff was killed was his regular beat, according to neighbors, who said that he was always smiling and ready to help in whatever way he could.
The service was notallmelancholy. There were plenty of jokes aboutVakoff'spropensity to over-use his meat smoker and then send endless photos of his culinary creations. A running theme mentioned by hisbuddieswas the tiny workout shorts he wore.
"A piece of fabric which was shorter than a normal man should wear," said Joe Galvez, with whomVakofftrained at the Police Academy.
In an unusual move,Vakoff'sfamily called for the service to be open to the public, who heard that his death robbed not just the Arvadapoliceforce of an officer. His mother has now lost both of her sons – Vakoff’solder brother died before him.
The service beganat 10 a.m. at Flatirons Community Church – it was the third service for a slain police officer at the church in 17 months.
Of those three, two were with Arvada. In June 2021, Gorden Beesley, a School Resource Officer who was killed – in an "ambush," according to his police chief – in Olde Town Arvada, was laid to rest.
Inside the huge chapel, the hundreds of law enforcement officers, who came from as far away as Utah and as close as Lakewood, took their seats. On a central stage were flowers draped withVakoff'smottos: "So others may live" and "Go Get Some."
Vakoff'sfamily, including his mother in a dark blue dress and shiny silver shoes, had a quiet moment with his flag-draped casket.
The man suspected of killing him, 31-year-old-SonnyArmanza, is in the Jefferson County jail facing eight charges including first degree murder of a peace officer,attemptto commit murder in the first degree, possession of a weapon bya previousoffender and two counts of child abuse.
As people walked quietly single file out of the church, the mother of one young Arvada police officer who often worked withVakoff paused to remember him.
"Dillon had an incredible life. Our son spoke so highly of him," said DebKoakley. Her biggest fear, Koakley said, is the thought of a police car in front of her houseto deliver bad news.
"People are so critical of the police. Itwasn'tthat way when we were kids," she said.
"We're here to show support for the Arvada Police Department," explained Colorado Springs Sergeant Mike Velmo as he walked out of the ceremony and into the sun. And just as he said it, an urgent radio callinstructed him to head down south for a shooting at I25 and Bijou.
A 40-year Colorado news veteran, Carol McKinley started in radio, and traveled the world as a network TV correspondent/producer. In 2021, she decided to return to local news. A Baghdad alum, she has 4 grown children and lives with her husband and her mom.