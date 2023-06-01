DENVER — An officer shot and killed a suspect in an armed robbery Thursday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department said, according to Denver Gazette news partner 9News.

APD said it started at around 4:20 p.m., when an officer with the department's Gang Intervention Team saw a group of teens wearing masks and hoodies near 8th Avenue and North Dayton Street, 9News reported.

Believing that to be suspicious, he turned around and called for backup.

Police said the teens robbed a convenience store and stole vape pens. The officer and one of the teens got into a struggle after a foot chase, police said, which ended with the officer shooting the suspect. The suspect later died at the hospital, according to 9News.

