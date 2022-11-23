Clear Creek County Sheriff's deputies Andrew Buen and Kyle Gould were indicted by a Clear Creek County grand jury Wednesday for the shooting death of 22-year-old Christian Glass, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office.

The two deputies have been fired, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office's said.

"The shooting death of Christian Glass continues to be a devastating event for Christian's family, friends, the Clear Creek County community, and the Sheriff's Office," the sheriff's office said, calling the indictment process "painful but necessary."

The grand jury was empaneled last month by 5th Judicial District Attorney Heidi McCollum. In a news release at the time, she said that the panel would meet multiple times during the month of November and that she is "absolutely committed to seeking justice in this case."

Elbers requested an internal investigation and that query was done by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office while the grand jury was empaneled. That investigation is still going on, the sheriff's office said, but initial findings found there were "policy and procedural failures."

The sheriff's office went on to say that the first news release about the shooting "does not reflect the entirety of what happened on that terrible night."

Glass was killed on June 11 after his SUV got stuck on the side of a dirt road near Silverplume and he called 911 for help. He was killed while he was experiencing a mental health crisis. A video released later showed him expressing unusual behavior and in fear in a standoff that lasted more than an hour before he was killed.

The footage shows Glass refusing to come out of his car, while also telling the police he’s “terrified” and making heart shapes with his hands to the officers.

He can also be seen praying and saying, “Dear Lord, please don’t let them break the window.”

When officers did break the window, Glass appeared to panic and grabbed a knife. That’s when police shot him with bean bag rounds and shocked him with a stun gun before he twisted in his seat and thrust a knife toward an officer, the video showed.

Glass' parents, Sally and Simon Glass, did not immediately respond to the development, but when the grand jury was called, they said in a statement, "The wheels of justice are turning in the right direction ... There is not an hour that passes that we do not think about our gentle son, Christian Glass."

"We are expecting accountability for those involved in his murder," they added.

This story will be updated as news comes in...