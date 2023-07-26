Graphic body-camera footage released Wednesday shows the moment an SUV on Interstate 25 hit and killed a man in February, who had just been tased by a Larimer County sheriff’s deputy as he ran from arrest after a stop for an expired car registration.

After the crash, the sheriff's deputy handcuffed him and told the man, "Stay with me."

Deputy Lorenzo Lujan pulled over Brent Thompson, 28, on the night of Feb. 18 after he saw the car Thompson drove had expired plates.

Lujan made the stop Thompson over on the off-ramp for exit 271 after he saw the Ford Fusion Thompson drove in a hotel parking lot on East Mulberry Street in Fort Collins. Lujan thought the driver was behaving strangely and believed the driver may have been intoxicated. He learned the car had an expired registration.

Thompson gave Lujan the name "Jacob Jones," which Lujan learned was an alias when he ran the name and Thompson's birth date. Lujan also learned that Thompson's driver's license had been revoked because the latter was a "habitual traffic offender."

A warrant had been issued against Thompson in January for failing to comply with a pretrial release terms in a case in which he was charged with misdemeanor and petty drug offenses. He had been arrested on that warrant in February. He had posted bond, and was released.

“Why didn’t you give me the right name?” Lujan asks in the video.

“It is the right name,” Thompson replies.

Lujan says it’s not, and Thompson insists one more time he gave his real name.

“So, right now, you’re under arrest for ... ” Lujan tells him, before Thompson takes off running across a grassy embankment toward the highway.

“Stop! You’re going to get tased! Stop!” Lujan yells as he chases Thompson.

He continues the pursuit for about 15 more seconds before Thompson jumps over the highway’s guardrail and Lujan tases him. Thompson falls into the right lane of the highway. As he falls, the oncoming SUV’s headlights are visible in the camera’s view.

“S**t! S**t!” Lujan shouts.

About five seconds after he tases Thompson, the SUV runs over Thompson with its horn blaring, knocking his body several feet toward the road’s right shoulder.

Lujan approaches Thompson, handcuffs him and drags his body to the shoulder.

“Stay with me,” he says.

About 45 seconds total pass between when Lujan first confronts Thompson about using a fake name, he runs and then the crash.

The footage shows Lujan turns his body over, checks his pulse and begins chest compressions. He continues for about two-and-a-half minutes before someone else takes over.

The body cam footage shows an ambulance arriving about six-and-a-half minutes after the SUV hits Thompson.

Eighth Judicial District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin announced his decision last week not to charge Lujan criminally for Thompson’s death.

In a video statement by Sheriff John Feyen posted on Wednesday, he said an investigation has also concluded Lujan did not violate any department policies.

Feyen’s statement mentions a gun and drug paraphernalia found afterward in the car Thompson drove, as well as fentanyl and methamphetamine in his system at the time of his death.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Thompson’s choices created a potentially no-win situation,” he said. “Simply letting him run away could have resulted in deadly consequences for travelers on the highway, and the deputy was forced to make a choice: Act and try to stop the suspect, or stand by passively and just hope no innocent people got hurt.”

Although McLaughlin chose not to file criminal charges against Lujan, his decision criticized Lujan’s actions. McLaughlin determined that, although Lujan didn’t make any of his decisions with evil intent, Lujan didn't properly appreciate the risk to Thompson's life when he used his Taser. In hindsight, he wrote, allowing him to run onto the highway likely could have avoided him being killed.

Attorneys for Thompson’s family said they believe the sheriff’s department has tried to paint Thompson as a troubled person at fault for his own death by mentioning the items found afterward in the car. The attorneys said Lujan would not have known about them when he encountered Thompson.

“The Sheriff's (Office) is more concerned with smearing the name of Brent” rather than "holding his deputies accountable," the civil rights firm Rathod Mohamedbhai said in a statement.

Mohamedbhai added: “At the time that Brent ran from law enforcement, he was only suspected of committing the crimes of driving with expired registration and giving a false name to law enforcement.”

The firm slammed the decisions not to charge Lujan criminally and indicated the attorneys plan to file a civil lawsuit over Thompson’s death.