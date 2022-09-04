A Colorado State Patrol (CSP) trooper narrowly avoided a head-on crash as he raced to stop a suspected drunk driver who headed the wrong way on C-470, Denver Gazette news partner KUSA reported Friday.
Around 9 p.m., Tuesday, numerous people called 911 to report that a driver of a Nissan SUV was going eastbound in the westbound lanes of the highway just west of Interstate 25.
Within roughly three minutes, a CSP trooper located the vehicle and narrowly missed being hit by it head-on.
Read the full story from KUSA here.