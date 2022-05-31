RMNP climber rescue

One man deceased after avalanche at Rocky Mountain National Park

 Courtesy of National Park Service

The Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team recovered the body of the man who died in a rock fall and avalanche near the Dreamweaver Couloir on Mount Meeker.

The other two climbers who survived the incident Sunday were Michael Grieg, 27, and Lillian Martinez, 24, both from Albuquerque, New Mexico. The identity of the man who died will be released after Boulder County Coroner's office completes an autopsy.

Martinez sustained minor injuries and Grieg had to be rescued with the help of a Colorado National Guard helicopter due to the severity of his injuries and location. Rescuers found the man's body Sunday night but were unable to recover because of winter weather conditions.

Circumstances and conditions of the rock fall and avalanche on Sunday are still under investigation.

