Aurora's fire department briefly evacuated the Town Center mall around 9:45 a.m. Monday based on reports of a gas odor, the agency said on Twitter.
However, the source of a leak had been found and mitigated shortly after 10:10 a.m. and business resumed at the mall, which is on East Alameda Avenue near Interstate 225.
The fire department tweeted that air quality readings showed no hazardous findings. Xcel Energy crews were also on scene Monday morning.
AFR crews are on scene, inside Town Center of Aurora mall for reports of a gas odor. @XcelEnergyCO is assisting to mitigate the hazard. Evacuation in progress. Please avoid the area. Updates here.#AFRIncident pic.twitter.com/bUiQzmWAxh— Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) February 7, 2022
The source of a gas leak has been found and mitigated. Readings for air quality are being evaluated with no hazardous findings. Business is resuming to normal operations while crews are being released from the scene. No further updates expected.— Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) February 7, 2022