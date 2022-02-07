Aurora Town Center.jpg (copy)

The Town Center at Aurora. Google Maps, Street View on December 2018.

 Google Maps

Aurora's fire department briefly evacuated the Town Center mall around 9:45 a.m. Monday based on reports of a gas odor, the agency said on Twitter.

However, the source of a leak had been found and mitigated shortly after 10:10 a.m. and business resumed at the mall, which is on East Alameda Avenue near Interstate 225.

The fire department tweeted that air quality readings showed no hazardous findings. Xcel Energy crews were also on scene Monday morning.