Some scary moments for residents at an Aurora apartment complex today.
Aurora police searching for two suspects who allegedly shot at an officer on I-225 arrested one and found the other barricaded in a unit at the Preserve at City Center Apartments. After a four hour stand-off, police found the second suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a statement by police. The suspect, a teenager who has not been identified, allegedly shot at the police officer during what authorities described as a "road rage" incident.
The shelter-in-place has been canceled.
SWAT is starting to clear the scene.
The incident began shortly after 8 a.m. in a fast-food parking lot near the intersection of Mississippi Avenue and Chambers Road in Aurora, according to a press release. An off-duty Aurora police officer was driving in her personal car in the parking lot after her shift when a red Toyota sedan exiting a drive-thru cut off the officer. The officer honked at the driver of the sedan.
The red sedan reported followed the officer. Authorities said that while the officer was driving south between Mississippi and Iliff on I-225, the red sedan pulled up next to the officer’s driver’s side window and the passenger fired at the officer. The officer was not injured during the shooting. Police later recovered shell casings.
Patrol officers were able to positively identify the driver, a 26-year-old man, and took him into custody at his home. The suspected shooter barricaded himself in a third-story apartment.
Patrol officers attempted to establish contact with the suspected shooter to negotiate his surrender, but those efforts were unsuccessful.
Following hours of attempted to contact the suspect, SWAT entered the apartment and discoveredhim dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Early information indicates the suspect is a 16-year-old male — his identity will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office after positive identification and notification of next of kin, police said. The identity of the driver is not being released today due to the ongoing investigation.
During the standoff, residents were evacuated from some buildings while others were told to shelter in place. Those who continued to come and go from the complex were confused about what was going on.
Others just wanted to get their pets.
"I have a baby dog and just want to get it," Fran Jones, a resident of two years said. "This is the second time this has happened here, and it's getting old."
Jones lived in one of the two buildings blocked off by authorities and waited outside the perimeter as SWAT officers ordered the suspect to surrender over a loud speaker.
She left the complex a little after 9 a.m. By the time she got back, the standoff had developed. A former federal law enforcement officer, Jones certainly understood why access to her building was limited, but that did little to mitigate her frustration.
"Naturally it's my building again," she said. "We were evacuated at night the first time. Some idiot with a gun wouldn't come out."
Another resident, Davina Plaster, said she heard a loud bang at about 1:30 p.m.
"I almost went out to check it out, but I didn't want to get hurt," she said.
Police canceled the shelter-in-place after locating the suspect in the apartment complex at 1098 S. Evanston Way just after 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.