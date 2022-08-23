RTD new police chief

The Regional Transportation District swore in its new Chief of Police on Tuesday.

The Regional Transportation District swore in its new Chief of Police and Emergency Management Tuesday morning as public health and safety have become a top issue for riders in recent months, particularly at Union Station, according to Denver Gazette new partner KUSA.

Dr. Joel Fitzgerald Sr. is the agency’s third chief and will primarily be responsible for customer safety and security across the eight counties and 40 cities of the Denver Metro region in which RTD operates, KUSA reported. 

Fitzgerald has three decades of law enforcement experience which includes serving as police chief in four U.S. cities. He was sworn into his new position Tuesday morning at a ceremonial event at Denver Union Station, KUSA said.
 
