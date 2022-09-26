A Regional Transportation District light rail train derailed at Exposition Avenue and Sable Boulevard in Aurora on Wednesday afternoon.
Officials said 24 people were treated for injuries – three of them were transported to the hospital.
But while the damage appeared extensive, none of the injuries was life-threatening.
“They all walked off the train,” Aurora Fire Department spokesperson Sherri-Jo Stowell said.
Mike Kopp, a 55-year-old Aurora resident, had feared for the worst and assumed two trains collided, which was not the case.
"I work in the area, so I walk around all the time," he said. "It appeared as though the eastbound and westbound trains crashed."
"But I've never seen them cross (the rail)," he added.
Stowell said the incident commander ramped up the number of responders to take care of people. They included multiple ambulances and ladder trucks, a tech rescue team and specialized equipment to stabilize the train and ensure the incident did not cause electrical surges.
Officials estimate that it would take 12 hours to clear the wreckage. As of 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, the intersection at Sable and Exposition is still closed as RTD completes its investigation.
Aurora Police said no vehicle was involved in the derailment.
The police first reported the crash on Twitter and reported "multiple injuries."
#APDTrafficAlert: An @RideRTD train has derailed at the intersection of Exposition and Sable. Multiple injuries reported, unknown extent.— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) September 21, 2022
The entire intersection will be CLOSED for an extended time.
Any updates will be here. @AuroraFireDpt pic.twitter.com/TN7FTsmr7K
"Shuttle buses will be replacing R Line due to the accident," RTD tweeted.
Shuttle buses will be replacing R Line due to accident. Trains will run between Lincoln Station to Florida Station and between Peoria Station and 13th Ave. Station while a Bus Bridge is being put in place. https://t.co/ecQBJyfnpJ— RTD (@RideRTD) September 21, 2022
"Trains will run between Lincoln Station to Florida Station and between Peoria Station and 13th Ave. Station while a Bus Bridge is being put into place."
The R Line opened in 2017, and, in 2020, saw over one million riders, a drop from 1.9 million the year before.
This story is developing and will be updated throughout the evening and Thursday morning.