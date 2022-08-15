An RV crashed into a Winchell's Donut House injuring at least two people in Lakewood Monday morning, Denver Gazette news partner KUSA reported.
West Metro Fire Rescue (WMFR) said at 7:47 a.m., the RV crashed into the building at the intersection of West Colfax Avenue and Pierce Street.
Update & clarification on RV into building at Pierce & Colfax: there was one person in the RV- the driver- taken emergent to a local hospital. Other injured person was inside the business, sitting at a table directly hit by the RV. He has non-life threatening injuries. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/wIkELQLPcZ— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) August 15, 2022
Two people inside the RV were taken to the hospital, and a dog was also rescued from the vehicle.
