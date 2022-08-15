SLTQ3TCEBVEFBCO42FCJXOCOXA.jpg

An RV crashed into a Winchell's Donut House Monday morning near the intersection of West Colfax Avenue and Pierce Street.

An RV crashed into a Winchell's Donut House injuring at least two people in Lakewood Monday morning, Denver Gazette news partner KUSA reported.

West Metro Fire Rescue (WMFR) said at 7:47 a.m., the RV crashed into the building at the intersection of West Colfax Avenue and Pierce Street.

Two people inside the RV were taken to the hospital, and a dog was also rescued from the vehicle.

