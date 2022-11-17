Services were restored in Aurora following Thursday's outages, the city said.

Services were restored at 6 p.m., the city said.

Aurora on Thursday said its 911 responses will be slower as a result of technical outages.

The city said the outages may affect emergency services but emphasized that, while responses might be "slightly slower," they were operational.

@AuroraGov departments are currently experiencing technical outages that may affect emergency services. Aurora911 responses are slightly slower but operational. Those experiencing an emergency should still call 911. (1/3) — City of Aurora, CO (@AuroraGov) November 18, 2022

Aurora did not explain what's causing the outages.

"Those experiencing an emergency should still call 911," the city announced on its Twitter account.

The city said its fire department is responding to emergency calls, and non-emergency calls received via its hotline will experience longer than usual wait times.