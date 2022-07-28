Erie police on Thursday asked residents to shelter in place after they received reports of a man with a rifle.
Male with a rifle - Officers attempting to make contact. https://t.co/vGQcVlmBJY— Erie CO Police (@ErieCOPolice) July 28, 2022
Police said Erie Highlands, Erie Commons and Grandview were under the order, which they announced at 4:55 p.m.
Around 5:40 p.m., officials with Erie police announced the suspect was down with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and that SWAT was one the scene.
Residents are asked to avoid the area of Coal Creek Trail west of Grandview for Investigation.
Erie is 26 miles north of Denver.
