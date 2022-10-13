Police tape

FILE PHOTO

 GETTY IMAGES

Authorities ordered a shelter-in-place for an area in south Denver.

The Denver Police Department said law enforcers attempted to contact a wanted person in the 4100 block of W. Florida Avenue at 7:10 p.m. Thursday night.

There is a large police presence in the immediate area, and drivers are advised to take alternate routes. 

There are no reports of injuries at this time. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

