Authorities ordered a shelter-in-place for an area in south Denver.
The Denver Police Department said law enforcers attempted to contact a wanted person in the 4100 block of W. Florida Avenue at 7:10 p.m. Thursday night.
There is a large police presence in the immediate area, and drivers are advised to take alternate routes.
There are no reports of injuries at this time.
