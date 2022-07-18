The Boulder County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert for a missing 61-year-old female Sunday afternoon around 4 p.m., the agency reported.
Vivian Frances Penaylillo was reported missing by her son and is considered high risk due to medical conditions that are concerning for her safety.
She was last seen at her residence in Superior, Colorado, on July 15.
Vivian is 5 foot, 6 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has hazel colored eyes and brown/gray hair.
The missing woman is driving a white 2005 Toyota Sienna with Colorado license plate 695RUI.
It is unknown where Vivian may be heading, and she does not have her cell phone.