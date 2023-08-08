Starting on August 7, updates to the 'Move Over' driving law went into effect in Colorado, expanding who it protects.

While prior protections had been in place with regards to emergency vehicles stopped roadside, the law now requires moving over or slowing down for civilian vehicles, as well.

When passing any vehicle stopped on the side of a highway with its hazard lights flashing, drivers in Colorado must move over a lane to provide more space between the stopped vehicle and their passing vehicle. On highways where there's only one lane per each direction or in cases where moving a lane over is blocked or unsafe, drivers must slow down to at least 20 miles per hour below the posted speed limit while passing the stopped vehicle.

The penalty for failing to move over or slow down for a disabled vehicle can result in a class two misdemeanor traffic offense per an announcement from the Colorado Department of Transportation, which means a possible $150 fine and a 3-point license violation.

However, if death or injury results from the failure to move over, the penalties see a significant increase.

Per a AAA press release on the Move Over law, if a driver's failure to slow down or move over when passing a stopped vehicle results in serious injury or death, related charges can rise to a class six felony, which carries a prison sentence of up to 18 months and potential fines of up to $100,000.

According to CDOT, seven of their safety patrol trucks have been struck by passing vehicles this year, with on collision resulting in serious injuries. It's also worth noting that the 745 deaths on Colorado roads in 2022 was the highest count in more than 40 years.

“As Coloradans, we look out for one another,” said Skyler McKinley, regional director of public affairs for AAA - The Auto Club Group. “This strengthened Slow Down, Move Over law takes that spirit to the roadside with a straightforward message: If you see any vehicle on the side of the road with its hazards on, slow down and move over. It’s always been the right thing to do, and now it’s the law, too.”