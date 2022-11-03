The suspect in an Aurora standoff situation was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a Twitter update.
UPDATE: A male was located inside of the apartment suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) November 3, 2022
The shelter-in-place has been canceled.
SWAT is starting to clear the scene.
Police canceled the shelter-in-place after locating the suspect in the Preserve at City Center Apartments at 1098 S. Evanston Way just after 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
Aurora police closed southbound I-225 between E. Mississippi and E. Iliff avenues at 3:30 p.m. to search for evidence relating to the incident. "We are hoping that the search takes no more than 30 minutes," police said in a tweet.
The suspect was wanted "on suspicion of shots fired earlier today," according to police.
