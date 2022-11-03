The suspect in an Aurora standoff situation was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a Twitter update. 

Police canceled the shelter-in-place after locating the suspect in the Preserve at City Center Apartments at 1098 S. Evanston Way just after 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Aurora police closed southbound I-225 between E. Mississippi and E. Iliff avenues at 3:30 p.m. to search for evidence relating to the incident. "We are hoping that the search takes no more than 30 minutes," police said in a tweet.

The suspect was wanted "on suspicion of shots fired earlier today," according to police.

SWAT is starting to clear the scene, officials said. 

The story is developing and will be updated. 

