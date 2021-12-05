A suspect was fatally shot by police Sunday after running away from a car crash in Westminster, according to the Westminster Police Department.
The shooting happened before 3:30 p.m. near West 104th Avenue and Wadsworth Parkway, next to Standley Lake High School. The shooting was not related to the school, police said.
Police said officers were responding to reports of a car crash when a suspect involved in the crash ran away from the scene. According to police, the suspect then fired a gun at an officer.
The officer returned fire, striking the suspect, police said. The suspect was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.
The officer was not injured in the shooting, police said.
Police have not released any additional information about the shooting or the car crash. Photos of the crash scene appear to show a single vehicle had crashed in the median of Wadsworth Boulevard.
The suspect's identity and official cause and manner of death will be released by the coroner's office after family members have been notified.