Thornton police said they were negotiating with an armed man Thursday night when he turned the gun on himself.
The man was immediately transported to a local hospital for treatment. There is still a large police presence in the area of 120th Avenue and Monaco Street.
Police said the man was not cooperating with negotiators. Law enforcement closed 120th Avenue from Holly Street to Quebec Street and encouraged people to use Riverdale Road or 128th Avenue.
Large police presence in the area of 120th Ave and Monaco St. Police are investigating a man with a gun call. Updates here as they become available. pic.twitter.com/rj5nNBmfQ6— Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) March 4, 2022
The incident prompted authorities to send a CodeRED alert to nearby residents.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.