Thornton negotiation

Thornton police are negotiating with an armed man, according to the department. 

 Courtesy of the Thornton Police Department

Thornton police said they were negotiating with an armed man Thursday night when he turned the gun on himself. 

The man was immediately transported to a local hospital for treatment. There is still a large police presence in the area of 120th Avenue and Monaco Street. 

Police said the man was not cooperating with negotiators. Law enforcement closed 120th Avenue from Holly Street to Quebec Street and encouraged people to use Riverdale Road or 128th Avenue.

The incident prompted authorities to send a CodeRED alert to nearby residents.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available. 

