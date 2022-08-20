police lights

kali9, iStock

 kali9, iStock

Denver police have reopened the northbound lanes of South Monaco Parkway at East Amherst Avenue after investigating a two-car crash at Monaco and East Yale Avenue. The department first tweeted about the lane closures shortly before 8:30 a.m. Saturday. 

Two people had serious injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Police reopened the lanes around 11 a.m., according to a tweet. 

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.