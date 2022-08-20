Denver police have reopened the northbound lanes of South Monaco Parkway at East Amherst Avenue after investigating a two-car crash at Monaco and East Yale Avenue. The department first tweeted about the lane closures shortly before 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
Two people had serious injuries and were taken to the hospital.
Police reopened the lanes around 11 a.m., according to a tweet.
TRAFFIC: #Denver officers are investigating a crash involving 4 motorists at Monaco and Yale. 2 people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. NB Monaco is closed at Amherst. Alternate routes advised. pic.twitter.com/88fkfB1lBQ— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 20, 2022