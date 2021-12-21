Firefighters rescued two dogs that fell into a frozen pond Tuesday morning in a park in Highlands Ranch.
Crews were sent to Redstone Park around 11 a.m. after receiving reports of a Bernese mountain dog and Labrador retriever falling through the ice, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.
An ice rescue in warm weather during high fire danger? #ColoradoProblems Today a Bernese Mountain Dog and a Labrador Retriever ventured onto an ice shelf at Redstone Park in @highlands_ranch then fell into the pond and couldn’t get out. Thankfully they were rescued by SMFR. pic.twitter.com/uz680E7MgG— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) December 21, 2021
Authorities are urging people to not take their pets onto the ice to avoid similar situations.
"Although an ice shelf like this looks harmless, humans and animals may struggle to escape the cold water on their own," officials wrote on Twitter. "No ice is safe."