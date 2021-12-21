Ice rescue

Two dogs were rescued from a park in Highlands Ranch on Tuesday morning after falling into a frozen pond.

 Courtesy of South Metro Fire Rescue

Firefighters rescued two dogs that fell into a frozen pond Tuesday morning in a park in Highlands Ranch.

Crews were sent to Redstone Park around 11 a.m. after receiving reports of a Bernese mountain dog and Labrador retriever falling through the ice, according to South Metro Fire Rescue. 

Authorities are urging people to not take their pets onto the ice to avoid similar situations.

"Although an ice shelf like this looks harmless, humans and animals may struggle to escape the cold water on their own," officials wrote on Twitter. "No ice is safe."