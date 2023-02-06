The Lynx Crossing Building at 318 Walnut St. on the Auraria campus in Denver was evacuated Monday due to a reported bomb threat.

As of 3 p.m., the building was reopened and Auraria Campus Police reported there was no ongoing threat to the public. Prior, police were conducting an investigation and asking students to remain away from the building.

Lynx Crossing is housing for students attending the University of Colorado at Denver and Metropolitan State University. It is operated by CU Denver. The bomb threat lasted just over an hour before police allowed students back into the building.

Authorities issued the evacuation just before 2 p.m. Monday and asked anyone in the building or immediate vicinity to leave the area.

Only the Lynx Building was evacuated, according to the alert. People in the area were asked not to cross 5th Street.

Updates were posted to Metropolitan State University's emergency notifications website and posted via social media.