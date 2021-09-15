Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser says his office is working with Aurora on an agreement to submit to state oversight after an investigation found the city's police department has a pattern of racial bias and misconduct in the ranks. Police have a history of using excessive force and failing to document stops as required by law, the investigation found. The investigation has also determined the city’s fire department has a pattern of using ketamine in violation of the law.

The report released Wednesday recommends the city enter a consent decree that would mandate specific changes and ongoing independent oversight. The attorney general's office office will seek a court order if the initial effort to reach an agreement with Aurora does not succeed, says the report. “Last summer, we heard loudly and clearly that the people of Colorado expect more from law enforcement,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser in a news conference Wednesday. “For us, the guiding light is how do we build trust in law enforcement and in government, such that people are treated legally and fairly.” The report attributes the failures of Aurora police it found largely to “systemic and severe” culture issues. The department’s training does not address its specific needs, it says, and policies provide little detail or practical guidance. “In short, Aurora Police has failed to create and oversee appropriate expectations for responsible behavior,” says the report.

Weiser said the report doesn’t address actions of individual officers or make recommendations in response to them.

Police contacts from interactions to arrests to uses of force show significant racial disparities, especially with respect to Black people, according to the report. The failure to document stops as required by Colorado’s policing accountability law passed last year, known as Senate Bill 217, “allows a vast category of police activity, such as investigative stops, to evade scrutiny,” Weiser said. Aurora has previously announced the intention to hire an independent monitor for safety oversight. Weiser said Wednesday the structure of the monitor’s office will be included in the consent decree negotiations.

The report comes a few weeks after a grand jury indicted three current and former police officers and two paramedics in the August 2019 death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain, a Black man. Officers stopped McClain while he walked home, responding to a report of a person behaving strangely, but he was not suspected of any crime, an investigation found. They violently subdued McClain, and paramedics called to the scene injected him with ketamine, officials have said. He went into cardiac arrest and died several days later.

Officers Randy Roedema and Nathan Woodyard and former officer Jason Rosenblatt, along with Fire Rescue paramedics Peter Cichuniec and Jeremy Cooper face a count each of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, among other charges.

An attorney for McClain's mother, Sheneen McClain, said in a statement the attorney general's report "confirms what many Aurora residents already know - Aurora's police department has a long standing culture of violence and bias."

Sheneen McClain called for Aurora to immediately enter a consent decree and for Mayor Mike Coffman to resign.

Online dockets show the defendants charged for McClain's death have their appearances on bond scheduled for Nov. 1.

Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson fired Rosenblatt last year after he received a photo by text message from other officers appearing to mock McClain's death and replied "Ha ha." The four others still employed have been placed on unpaid leave.

An investigation into McClain's death released earlier this year found police did not have reasonable suspicion to stop him. Another review of Aurora's policing has suggested an overhaul of the department's policies on use of force.