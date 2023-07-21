Wheat Ridge police say they are working with other Denver metro area police forces as they investigate whether a "targeted attack" shooting last week may be linked to other similar incidents.

Wheat Ridge police spokeswoman Joanna Small on Thursday told The Denver Gazette that Wheat Ridge investigators are working with Westminster police and other local law enforcement agencies in their investigation but did not confirm which other shootings were possibly linked.

Small said there have been no arrests in the July 12 shooting at the Newgate Apartments, in the 10400 block of West 44th Avenue, and no information regarding a possible suspect or suspects has been released.

No one was injured in the shooting despite about 50 rounds being fired into an apartment during the early morning hours, leaving behind broken windows, shredded blinds and bullet hole pockmarks on the building's exterior.

Wheat Ridge police called the shooting a "targeted attack" and that the target was not home at the time. Police also said there was no threat to the public even though the suspects hadn't been located yet.

"If we need help from you identifying those responsible for this act of violence, we will absolutely let you know here," Wheat Ridge police said in a July 12 Facebook post.

Two days later, in the 8500 block of W. 88th Place in Westminster, a woman was killed in what police believe was an early morning drive-by shooting. About 50 bullet casings littered the street and bullet holes could be seen in the front of the home and a vehicle parked outside.

"We routinely work with other agencies to see if any of our cases could be connected," Westminster police spokesman Ray Esslinger told The Denver Gazette in an email Friday when asked if police were investigating a possible link between the two shootings.

Esslinger on Thursday said there was no new information to release regarding a possible suspect or suspects, or a vehicle description of the getaway car in the W. 88th Place shooting.

Westminster police declined to identify the victim of the shooting, referring questions to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Meanwhile, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office declined to release the victim's identity, referring questions back to Westminster police.

Police said 10 people -- five adults and five children -- were inside the Westminster home at the time of the July 14 shooting.

"This case is a top priority for our agency and we continue to investigate," Esslinger told The Denver Gazette in a Thursday email.