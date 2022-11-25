A teenage boy who was rescued Tuesday by West Metro Fire after falling into a frozen lake has died, according to the Douglas County Coroner's Office.

The boy was one of four young teens to fall through ice into Crystal Lake in Roxborough, authorities said, adding the rescue efforts by neighbors prevented serious injury to the other three.

The fourth teen was in deeper water, West Metro Fire said, and neighbors were unable to reach him. Rescuers were searching for him at 2:59 p.m., and West Metro tweeted at 3:04 p.m. that dive crews were pulling him from the water.

The four teenagers had gone out onto the ice at Crystal Lake in Douglas County at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The ice broke and all of the teenagers fell through into the water.

Neighbors responded to help, calling 911 and using hoses, ropes, extension cords and whatever else they could find to pull two girls and a boy out of the water. Two of the teenagers were 13 years old and two were 14, according to authorities.

The boy was initially brought to the UCHealth Highlands Ranch Hospital and then on Tuesday night was transferred to Children's Hospital, where he later died, a West Metro Fire spokesperson said.

West Metro Fire said on Twitter that Crystal Lake, located between Village Circle East and North Rampart Range Road in Roxborough, is shallow on the shoreline and quickly drops off a shelf to seven or eight feet.