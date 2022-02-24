The Russian invasion of Ukraine shocked energy markets across the globe Thursday, causing price spikes for oil worldwide and for natural gas in Europe.
According to S&P Global, the European Title Transfer Facility price for natural gas surged 28% soon after the invasion started.
The transfer facility is a virtual hub acting as a central pricing point for natural gas in Europe, just as the Henry Hub in the United States does here. Both hubs are considered indexes for gas pricing, where companies and nations trade in gas futures on a minute-to-minute basis.
In the U.S., natural gas prices have remained in the $4.50 range, nearly double the $2.59 price in December.
Crude oil prices jumped 6.6% in Europe to more than $100 per barrel and are up 6.2% to $97.75 in the U.S. for the first time since 2014.
UK next-day gas delivery prices jumped 40% Thursday.
Russia is the world’s second-largest oil producer, selling most of its crude oil to European refineries. About 35% of Europe’s natural gas supply comes from Russia. Most of Russia’s natural gas bound for central Europe now flows through Ukraine.
The Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline being constructed under the Baltic Sea from Vyborg, Russia, northeast of St. Petersburg to Griefswald, Germany, is partly intended to bypass Ukraine and supply Germany with much-needed natural gas.
This makes the link between Germany and Russia particularly important when it comes to energy geopolitics as supplies of natural gas through Ukraine to the rest of Europe can be disrupted by the war.
In response to the invasion, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz blocked certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, something President Donald Trump tried to do in 2019 by imposing sanctions on firms doing business with Gazprom, Russia’s state-owned gas company.
President Joe Biden waived those sanctions in May 2021, but reversed course and reauthorized sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, the constructor of the pipeline, on Wednesday.
According to The Associated Press, then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel sped up the closure of Germany’s nuclear power plants after the 2011 Fukushima meltdown, setting 2022 as the final deadline.
This decision leaves Germany in an energy bind because an earlier decision to also shut down coal power plants sets 2022 as the target and complaints about Germany’s 30,000 “giant windmills” have made them so unpopular “that their construction in Germany has all but ground to a halt,” according to a 2019 Bloomberg News article.
As of 2020, Germany was getting about 76% of its power from coal, natural gas and nuclear, according to Energy-Charts.
If coal and nuclear power are shut down this year as planned, Germany will face a 38% energy deficit that can only be replaced in the short term by natural gas.
If natural gas supplies through Ukraine are disrupted by Putin’s war, Central Europe will face hardships and higher prices as well.