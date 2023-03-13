The 21-year-old man arrested in connection with an Oct. 30 quadruple homicide case in Aurora has been extradited to Colorado, according to a tweet from the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Joseph Castorena faces four counts of first-degree murder after deliberation. He's was extradited to Arapahoe County from Arizona Sunday night, according to authorities.

Court records show he was advised of the charges against him in court Monday morning.

Just six days after the Oct. 30 quadruple homicide, Aurora police arrested Castorena's younger brother, Juan Angel Castorena, 18. He was booked on a charge of accessory after the fact, 1st degree murder, according to Aurora police, alleging he helped his brother avoid arrest.

On Oct. 30 at 2:15 am, Aurora police found four people dead in a home at East 10th Avenue and Geneva Street. They rescued a woman and two young children from the scene.

Police allege Castorena broke into the home of his former girlfriend Oct. 30, then shot and killed four people. Those killed were: Jesus Serrano, 51; Maria Serrano, 22; Kenneth Green Luque, 20; and Rudolfo Perez, 49. The Serranos and Green were relatives of Castorena’s former partner. Some members of the family had received retraining orders against Castorena days before the attack.

Investigators said at the time the killings were linked to an "ongoing domestic situation" between Castorena and the woman who survived.

This story is developing and will be updated Monday.