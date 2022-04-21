Beloved Denver singer-songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff, his Night Sweats band members and comedian Josh Blue are now the co-owners of the iconic Skylark Lounge in the Baker neighborhood. The band reopened the venue April 12 with three concerts that raised $36,500 for Rateliff’s foundation, The Marigold Project, which supports community and nonprofit organizations working on issues of racial, social and economic justice.
Rateliff and his band buds all still live in the Baker neighborhood and wanted to save the 175-capacity beer-soaked joint from development. The downstairs bar will remain the primary concert venue. The upstairs space has been renamed the Bobcat Lounge, a nod to Rateliff and bassist Joseph Pope III’s lifelong friend and Skylark manager Bob Ashby.
The Bobcat will host local music and national touring acts and comedians, along with DJs, drag nights, art shows and more. The Night Sweats will play two sold-out nights at Red Rocks this August.
Rateliff also recently helped re-open the Holiday Theater. Video here.