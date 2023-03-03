Douglas County is hosting the first Colorado Education Recruitment Fair Saturday to connect the state's school districts with candidates.

The fair will be from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday at the Douglas County School District's Legacy Campus as 10035 S. Peoria St. in Lone Tree, according to the school district.

It is Colorado's only statewide teacher and special service provider recruitment fair, according to the district, and will give candidates opportunities to meet with school districts across the state.

The fair is open to all candidates who have a current Colorado Department of Education license -- or are eligible for one -- or are eligible for alternative licensure, according to their website.

Registration opened Jan. 17 and costs $15, which includes lunch, according to a flier from the district. Registration is online at https://www.co-case.org/event/2023CERF.