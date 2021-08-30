Remnants of Hurricane Nora could bring widespread rain across Colorado this week and threaten Labor Day activities in Denver.

Rain carried northward from the now-tropical depression could hit western Colorado and the Front Range as soon as Wednesday evening and stick around into the weekend, the National Weather Service in Boulder predicted.

Chances of rain ramp up by Thursday, with the highest chance forecast at 60%, the agency said.

While more rain remains in the forecast through the weekend, Denver could dodge weekend raindrops, giving relief to outdoor events.

One of the biggest events slated for the holiday weekend, A Taste of Colorado, is a food festival with more than 50 vendors from around the state providing a sampling of food on the 16th Street Mall.

So for those headed outside during the holiday weekend it might be worth packing a raincoat.

The rain could increase the risk of flash flooding, especially in burn scar areas, including Glenwood Canyon.

Interstate 70 has been closed several times this summer, including once for more than two weeks, because of flash flooding that covered the road with debris from the Grizzly Creek fire burn scar.

The Colorado Department of Transportation closes the interstate between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero if a flash flood watch is issued by the National Weather Service.

If heavy rains come as expected, it could help put a dent in the unrelenting drought in western Colorado.