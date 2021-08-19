An Arapahoe District Court Judge sentenced a previously convicted child sex offender to life in prison after he assaulted two girls in Aurora, the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office said.

Judge Eric White sentenced 54-year-old Gustavo Andazola-Burciaga of Aurora to 126 years to life in the Colorado Department of Corrections on five counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust as part of a pattern of abuse, and one count of attempted sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, prosecutors said.

“This defendant is one of the worst perpetrators our community has seen,” said Deputy District Attorney Michael Mauro, who tried the case with Senior Deputy District Attorney Danielle Jaramillo.

“His decision to act on sick and selfish desires robbed his victims of their innocence and did lasting damage to their self-esteem and sense of security. After more than a decade of justice deferred, the court’s sentence does what nothing previously has done: It protects children everywhere from ever being victimized by this defendant again.”

Andazola-Burciaga was sentenced to prison in Adams County in October 2017 in a human trafficking case involving a 14-year-old girl. Media coverage of the case sparked two other victims to come forward.

The victims were 6 and 7 years old in 2010 when Andazola-Burciaga molested them at his Aurora home, the release said.

“Our children are our most prized assets and also some of the most vulnerable people in our communities. By nature they are trusting and generous,” District Attorney John Kellner said.

“Those who choose to target these prDecious little ones are among the worst offenders we see, and I am glad the court has chosen to sentence this defendant as such.”