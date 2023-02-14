An early morning fire in Fort Collins Tuesday sent two people to the hospital, displaced others and killed a dog, according to the Poudre Fire Authority (PFA).

PFA tweeted at 12:31 a.m., Tuesday that firefighters were on scene after extinguishing a fire in a two-story, multifamily housing complex on the 1200 block of East Stuart Street in Fort Collins.

Two people were inside the unit when the fire started, according to the tweet. Firefighters rescued one of the people and the other escaped on their own. Both were transported to nearby hospitals.

One dog died in the fire, according to the tweet.

Some of the residents have been able to go back to their homes on the first floor, but residents of at least four units are displaced. The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.