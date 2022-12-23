Shoplifters have become much more aggressive and violent in the last several years, leading retailers of all sizes to strategize on how to cope with this form of theft.
On average, retailers are reporting a 26.5% increase in organized retail crime, according to the National Retail Federation.
And many observers scratch their heads when they see store employees simply let the thieves walk out with merchandise — but retailers have to worry about liability if someone gets hurt trying to stop a shoplifter.
Federation Vice President David Johnston, who heads asset protection and retail operations, said trying to stop shoplifters can potentially be dangerous, noting the recent death of a Home Depot employee who tried to stop a shoplifter. "Hands-off" policies that most retailers use now are to protect their associates from harm, according to Johnston, but the cost of these losses then has to be considered in the bottom line.
To prevent crimes like this from occurring, businesses are looking toward technology, like advanced cameras, to protect themselves and their merchandise. More items are also being put behind glass or on locks to try to prevent those losses.
“We’re starting to see that even these efforts aren’t preventing the various levels of shoplifting and retail theft that we’re seeing out there,” Johnston said.
He added: “Not only from the national retailers, but from the small businesses, so retailers are looking for help from law enforcement and state and local judicial and legislative branches to help strengthen the penalties and the punishments as it pertains to shoplifting.”
While Denver did not make the cut as one of the top five cities experiencing organized retail crime in the last year — Los Angeles, San Francisco/Oakland, New York, Houston and Miami — this is a growing problem everywhere, Johnston said.
“No community is immune, and no retailer within a community is not a potential target,” Johnston said.
Retail shrink, a term used when actual stock is less than what was in the inventory, accounted for $94.5 billion in losses last year. That's up from $90.8 billion in 2020 according to the NRF. Just under half of all retailers are reporting loss prevention as an investment.
NRF research shows societal trends have fueled the increase in shoplifting with issues like increased drug addiction, mental illness and homelessness.
There is an acronym, CRAVED, that stands for what these groups look for or things that are more likely to be stolen: Concealable, removable, available, valuable, enjoyable and disposable. The top categories of stolen items are: Apparel, health and beauty, electronics/appliances, accessories, food and beverage, footwear, home furnishings and housewares, home improvement, eyewear, office supplies, infant care and toys, according to the NRF.
Consumers will ultimately end up paying higher prices if the trend continues and store closures are already happening, Johnston said.
“We think this is a victimless crime, that its property theft that impacts only these organizations that are selling goods for profit and in many cases making millions and billions of dollars annually,” Johnston said. “But the reality is, it is going to have a trickle down effect to everyone.”