The reward for any information helping officials locate the driver involved in a fatal August 2022 hit-and-run has increased to $22,000, according to Crime Stoppers.

The crash happened at around 7 a.m. on Aug. 10 at East 13th Avenue and North Syracuse Street in the city's East Colfax neighborhood of Aurora, according to Crime Stoppers.

The driver of a blue Ford Explorer failed to stop at a red light, hitting and killing a bicyclist. The driver did not stop to render aid, as is required by Colorado law, and was last seen driving west on 13th.

Victim Steve Perkins' family described him as a passionate cyclist, triathlete, great husband and even better father, according to the Denver Gazette's news partner 9News.

The Ford Explorer might still have damage to the driver side front fender and driver side rear view mirror, according to Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 .