The reward for information leading investigators to solving the Apr. 24 double homicide at the American Elm restaurant in Denver increased to $25,000 while investigators still work on the case without any identified suspects.

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas is confident in the department's investigative team to solve the case and is hopeful the reward increase will help the department do so, he said in a press briefing Thursday.

Officials urged anyone with information, even that they believe is insignificant, to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 .

DPD Commander Matt Clark said the department does not have any suspects in custody and does not know the motivation behind the double homicide, but has some leads in the case.

Investigators have not determined whether the crime was targeted or random, Clark said in the briefing.

On Monday, Apr. 24, Denver Police were called to the American Elm restaurant, at 4132 W. 38th Ave. in Denver.

Responding officers found Emerall Vaughn-Dahler, the restaurant's 34-year-old general manager, and Ignacio "Nacho" Gutierrez-Morales, a 58-year-old prep cook, dead inside.

Vaughn-Dahler suffered from multiple gunshot wounds, the Denver medical examiner's office said, ruling the death as a homicide.

Morales also suffered from a single gunshot wound, the examiner's office said, also ruling the death as a homicide.

Crime Stoppers vice president Danney Goracke is confident that the right piece of information given to detectives will provide the families with answers, he said.

"This is such a tragic event and we have had overwhelming support from the entire community that has allowed us to increase the award to up to $25,000," Goracke said. "There is no piece of information that is too small."

Vaughn-Dahler's husband and sister urged community members to come forward with any information that could be helpful at the briefing.

"These last two months have been some of the toughest I've ever had to deal with," Vaughn-Dahler's husband, Andrew Dahler, said. "To look at that photo and know she's not going to be here ever is really hard. But I know with the support of my family, friends and this community, we can find out who did this and why."

Vaughn-Dahler's sister Danica Woolard called the last two months a "nightmare." She begged community members to come forward with information to help officials find the criminal and "make them pay for it."

"We're looking for justice," Woolard said. "Justice for Emerall, justice for Nacho...please if you have anything call Crime Stoppers, give them the tip and please, help us have some closure with this."

Gutierrez-Morales' family was unable to attend the briefing, but Goracke asked the public for information on their behalf.

"Ignacio was loved by many and was a father, a brother, an uncle, a grandfather, not just another name," Goracke said.

In response to community fear, Clark urged community members to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings and "lock and secure doors that don't need to be open."