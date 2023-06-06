A road-rage shooting in Aurora left a 48-year-old Denver man dead Monday night.

Officers responded to the shooting report at 9:53 p.m. Monday on South Havana Street near East Idaho Place in the Dayton Triangle neighborhood, according to an Aurora Police Department news release.

A 48-year-old Denver man with a gunshot wound was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity when next of kin are notified.

Preliminary investigation shows that the shooting stemmed from a road-rage incident. No arrests have been made and there is no suspect information.

Police are asking for the public's help developing information about the suspect vehicle, described as a red or maroon Ford Explorer with tan trim.

Anyone who was driving on South Havana Street around 9:50 p.m. Monday and witnessed the suspect vehicle driving erratically is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 .

Investigators are looking for anyone who may have video of the Explorer.