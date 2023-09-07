A deadly night of drive-by rock-throwing, which shocked the Front Range last spring, may not have been the first for a couple of Arvada teenagers, prosecutors alleged in court filings.

Two of three suspects accused of killing an Arvada woman during a reckless rock-throwing spree at moving cars last April 19 have been charged with attempted murder for an earlier incident, this time involving hurling a statue.

Police now suspect that Nicholas Karol-Chik threw a concrete “Greek statue” head at a car, terrifying an Arvada family on April 1, just weeks before 20-year-old Alexa Bartell was killed when a landscape rock crashed through the windshield of her car in a rural area of Broomfield.

“We saw our car was all smashed and the driver’s side. All the lights — they were destroyed. It was big damage to the car. We were scared but not much we can do about it,” Ildara Bryan told Denver Gazette news partner 9News, referring to the statue hurling incident. "Half the statue was still in one piece and the rest was destroyed."’

The Bryans were not hurt in the incident, which happened just weeks before Bartell died. Bartell was traveling on a remote two-lane highway near the Rocky Mountain National Wildlife Refuge when a large landscaping rock slammed into her windshield, killing her.

Prosecutors filed the additional charges of attempted first degree murder and attempted second-degree assault on Aug. 30. In motions filed by the prosecution obtained by The Denver Gazette, prosecutors said OnStar reports showed that Karol-Chik's 2016 Chevrolet Silverado was in the vicinity of 82nd and Alkire around the same time the statue head was thrown.

Prosecutors also had cellphone records from Karol-Chik and Koenig that showed similar information, according to the court filings. The motions said that Karol-Chik is the one who did the throwing.

In response to the new charges, attorneys for the two suspects filed motions to delay an evidentiary hearing in the Bartell case set that is set for Friday afternoon. They argued that they want time to contact a defense expert who can speak to the OnStar and cellphone records.

Arrest documents showed that in the April 19 incident, at least six other cars were hit in a 45-minute span, injuring some victims and leaving others befuddled about what happened, even wondering if a wind storm had come through the area.

Prosecutors alleged that before they went on the second known incident, which killed Bartell, the three Arvada teenagers loaded up the back seat of a pickup truck with landscaping material and started throwing them at moving vehicles — at times pretending they were Marines hitting targets in a combat zone.

Zachary Kwak, the third person who was arrested in connection with Bartell’s death, does not face additional charges in the earlier statue-throwing incident involving the Bryan family.

Kwak, Karol-Chik and Koenig have all been charged with first degree murder in Bartell’s death.

A Jefferson County judge is expected to rule by tomorrow on whether the hearing will be continued to a later date.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.