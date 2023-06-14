Drivers are advised to avoid Highway 7 in Boulder County after a rockslide closed the road Wednesday morning, CDOT said, and the clearing the highway is expected to take days.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said the highway is closed at mile marker 23 between Spruce Drive and Old Saint Vrain Road near CO 72 close to Allenspark eastbound to US 36 in Lyons.

The road is expected to remain closed for an extended period while crews work to remove the rocks. Alternate routes are advised.

Highway 7 is one route that leads to the popular mountain town of Estes Park, Colorado.

CDOT released a second tweet around 11 a.m. saying 'Geo' specialists were on the scene and gave maintenance crews the OK to safely start working on clearing the Lyons side of the rocks.