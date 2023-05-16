Three men charged with first-degree murder in the rock-throwing death of 20-year-old Alexa Bartell will have a day-long preliminary hearing in early July during which a Jefferson County judge will decide whether enough evidence exits to send the defendants trial.

First Judicial Judge Christopher Zenisek set a status conference for June 21 and scheduled the evidentiary hearing for July 6.

The young Arvada woman was killed nearly a month ago when a landscape rock crashed through the windshield of her car as she drove northbound on Indiana Street in a rural area of Broomfield. Police allege the rock was thrown from a truck in which the three men were traveling.

Nicholas "Mitch" Karol-Chik, Joseph Koenig and Zachary Kwak appeared simultaneously with their attorneys in the Jefferson County courtroom Tuesday afternoon. They are charged with 13 counts each in connection with Bartell's alleged murder, and injuries and property damage to several other motorists.

Charges include:

One count of first-degree murder with extreme indifference

Six counts of criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder

Three count of second-degree assault

Three counts of criminal attempt to commit second-degree assault

According to the arrest affidavit, the rock smashed the windshield, hit Bartell in the head, and exited the back window of her yellow Chevy Spark.

She was on the phone with a friend as she drove on a remote two-lane highway when the line went silent. Alarmed, her friend used an application to track Bartell's phone and drove to the location where she found Bartell unresponsive in her car in a field, arrest records show.

Three other drivers were injured in the crime spree which lasted 45 minutes as the three suspects allegedly drove around northwest Jefferson County lobbing landscaping rocks from either a sun roof or from side windows, according to the arrest affidavit. Seven cars were hit between 10:00 and 10:45 p.m. that night.

In a statement to Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies, Kwak said after they hit Bartell's car, the three made a U-turn and drove by and he took a photo of the car for a memento. The next day, the teens vowed to stay mum about their night of deadly mischief and came up with a corroborating story about what happened, according to the arrest affidavit.

Despite those plans, Kwak and Karol-Chik gave investigators conflicting stories as to who threw the rock which killed Bartell. It's not known whether Koenig has given police an interview.

Attorneys for Kwak, Karol-Chik and Koenig are concerned about fifteen huge zip files which they referred to as "voluminous discovery" which they will need to study before the preliminary hearing.

Included in those files are hours of police body-worn camera footage.

Judge Zenisek ordered the three men to be considered as non-parties so that their attorneys can share motions with one another as the case unfolds.

Also discussed Tuesday were routine legal matters. The judge gave the defense permission to be present for consumptive testing. Incident reports and jail call logs will be given to the prosecution, but the defendants' medical and mental health records will not.

Nearly fifty people listened to the hearing on Webex including members of Bartell's family and several other victims of last month's rock-throwing incident.